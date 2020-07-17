All apartments in Anne Arundel County
Find more places like 1476 SHARPS POINT RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anne Arundel County, MD
/
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

1476 SHARPS POINT RD

1476 Sharps Point Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD 21409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage. A gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and a gas cooking, over looks the sunken family room. The formal dining room and living room are on the other side of the kitchen. A nice deck out back and wonderful paver patio, both give views of the serene fish pond. Upstairs is the huge master bedroom and luxurious master bathroom, and three more large bedrooms share the hall bath. The basement has a cozy rec room for one half, and the other half of the basement is unfinished storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 SHARPS POINT RD have any available units?
1476 SHARPS POINT RD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1476 SHARPS POINT RD currently offering any rent specials?
1476 SHARPS POINT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 SHARPS POINT RD pet-friendly?
No, 1476 SHARPS POINT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anne Arundel County.
Does 1476 SHARPS POINT RD offer parking?
Yes, 1476 SHARPS POINT RD offers parking.
Does 1476 SHARPS POINT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1476 SHARPS POINT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 SHARPS POINT RD have a pool?
No, 1476 SHARPS POINT RD does not have a pool.
Does 1476 SHARPS POINT RD have accessible units?
No, 1476 SHARPS POINT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 SHARPS POINT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1476 SHARPS POINT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1476 SHARPS POINT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1476 SHARPS POINT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1476 SHARPS POINT RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr
Severn, MD 21144
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard
Parole, MD 21401
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDClinton, MDBrock Hall, MDLargo, MDKettering, MDArbutus, MDIlchester, MD
Lansdowne, MDLinthicum, MDEdgemere, MDBrooklyn Park, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDLake Shore, MDArnold, MDCape St. Claire, MDDeale, MDMarlton, MDBowie, MDLake Arbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity