1476 SHARPS POINT RD

Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage. A gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and a gas cooking, over looks the sunken family room. The formal dining room and living room are on the other side of the kitchen. A nice deck out back and wonderful paver patio, both give views of the serene fish pond. Upstairs is the huge master bedroom and luxurious master bathroom, and three more large bedrooms share the hall bath. The basement has a cozy rec room for one half, and the other half of the basement is unfinished storage area.