Regatta Bay

Lease Length: 3-16 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 3 pets allowed (2 dogs max).
rent: $45/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs. less used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Storage Details: Storage units start at $35/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.