Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 PM

Regatta Bay

70 Regatta Bay Ct · (410) 216-5526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD 21401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 430 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 248 · Avail. Sep 21

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,124

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regatta Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
cats allowed
elevator
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
online portal
shuffle board
Welcome to Regatta Bay, luxury apartment rental homes in Annapolis, MD. Situated within easy reach of both Washington, D.C. and downtown Baltimore, Regatta Bay offers an ideal location with convenient access to local shops, restaurants, entertainment and numerous cultural venues.

Regatta Bay boasts exceptional style and comfort with spacious, open-concept floorplans. Each one and two bedroom apartment home features 9ft ceilings, private patios or balconies and gourmet kitchens with Whirlpool appliances and ceramic countertops. Our complete amenities package includes a private outdoor swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center with free-weights and cardio equipment. Our residents also enjoy our clubhouse with billiards and lounge area, in addition to our beautifully manicured outdoor putting green. Discover Apartment Living At Its Best and schedule a tour today!

Looking for something different? Be sure to check out our sister property down the street!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 3 pets allowed (2 dogs max).
rent: $45/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs. less used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Storage Details: Storage units start at $35/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regatta Bay have any available units?
Regatta Bay has 14 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Regatta Bay have?
Some of Regatta Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regatta Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Regatta Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regatta Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Regatta Bay is pet friendly.
Does Regatta Bay offer parking?
Yes, Regatta Bay offers parking.
Does Regatta Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regatta Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regatta Bay have a pool?
Yes, Regatta Bay has a pool.
Does Regatta Bay have accessible units?
No, Regatta Bay does not have accessible units.
Does Regatta Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regatta Bay has units with dishwashers.
