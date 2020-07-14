Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool pool table garage internet access cats allowed elevator bbq/grill courtyard e-payments fire pit online portal shuffle board

Welcome to Regatta Bay, luxury apartment rental homes in Annapolis, MD. Situated within easy reach of both Washington, D.C. and downtown Baltimore, Regatta Bay offers an ideal location with convenient access to local shops, restaurants, entertainment and numerous cultural venues.



Regatta Bay boasts exceptional style and comfort with spacious, open-concept floorplans. Each one and two bedroom apartment home features 9ft ceilings, private patios or balconies and gourmet kitchens with Whirlpool appliances and ceramic countertops. Our complete amenities package includes a private outdoor swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center with free-weights and cardio equipment. Our residents also enjoy our clubhouse with billiards and lounge area, in addition to our beautifully manicured outdoor putting green. Discover Apartment Living At Its Best and schedule a tour today!



Looking for something different? Be sure to check out our sister property down the street!