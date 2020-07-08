Available now .. New flooring throughout.. Great location... Walk to Giant and restaurants.. Close to downtown Annapolis and the Naval Academy ... Spacious floorplan.. Two bedroom suites.. Family room with wood burning fireplace.. Updated Kitchen .. Community Pool..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE have any available units?
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
What amenities does 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
