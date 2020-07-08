All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

919 BREAKWATER DRIVE

919 Breakwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

919 Breakwater Drive, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Available now .. New flooring throughout.. Great location... Walk to Giant and restaurants.. Close to downtown Annapolis and the Naval Academy ... Spacious floorplan.. Two bedroom suites.. Family room with wood burning fireplace.. Updated Kitchen .. Community Pool..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE have any available units?
919 BREAKWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
919 BREAKWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 BREAKWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

