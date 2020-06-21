790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A

Amenities

Live the Annapolis Lifestyle! This lovely 2bd, 2ba totally renovated unit will not last long! Kitchen w stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Great floor plan w 2 patios backing to private area. Severn House is an easy walk to downtown Annapolis, restaurants and an athletic club. Waterfront community w waterfront pool & marina. Sorry NO PETS allowed in community. No smoking in the unit. Because of the Covid 19 virus, unit can only be seen in pictures. Need 24 hours to show. Call listing agent for information. Available July 6, 2020.