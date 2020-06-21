All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:10 PM

790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A

790 Fairview Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

790 Fairview Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Live the Annapolis Lifestyle! This lovely 2bd, 2ba totally renovated unit will not last long! Kitchen w stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Great floor plan w 2 patios backing to private area. Severn House is an easy walk to downtown Annapolis, restaurants and an athletic club. Waterfront community w waterfront pool & marina. Sorry NO PETS allowed in community. No smoking in the unit. Because of the Covid 19 virus, unit can only be seen in pictures. Need 24 hours to show. Call listing agent for information. Available July 6, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A have any available units?
790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A have?
Some of 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A currently offering any rent specials?
790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A pet-friendly?
No, 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A offer parking?
No, 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A does not offer parking.
Does 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A have a pool?
Yes, 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A has a pool.
Does 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A have accessible units?
No, 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A does not have accessible units.
Does 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A have units with dishwashers?
No, 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A have units with air conditioning?
No, 790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A does not have units with air conditioning.
