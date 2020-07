Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities gym pool

Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace. Dog considered with Reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule you showing. Available August 6, DUE TO BEING CURRENTLY OCCUPIED A MINIMUM OF 24 HOURS NOTICE WILL BE REQUIRED TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING