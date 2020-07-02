All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:33 AM

7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A

7 Spa Creek Landing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7 Spa Creek Landing, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous and spacious end unit terrace condo in Shearwater. 2100+ sq. ft with wall-to-wall windows and sunny southern exposure. Open floor plan. Sun-drenched condo with quiet, serene, relaxing views of Spa Creek from your private 40ft balcony deck. Private entrance surrounded by delightful garden brick patio for outdoor dining and entertaining . Beautiful hardwoods/laminate floors in the expansive Living Room w/wood burning fireplace. Dining Room with hardwood flooring and awesome water views. Eat in gourmet kitchen with Induction Cooking, Pantry, Wine frig, and Instant Hot Water. Master Bedroom suite with Brazilian cherry hardwoods + high ceilings and access to your private deck. Lots of great closet space. Master bath with separate soaking tub. Spacious laundry room with room for storage, additional storage bin + storage on outside deck. Concrete slab and steel construction. Condo freshly painted. Condo fee includes water, sewer, unlimited parking, trash, and snow removal. Shearwater amenities offer waterfront pool with grill area, pickle ball , tennis, racquetball, kayak and dinghy rack/storage, optional deep water slip marina with oyster shell walking paths all within a Gated community. Enjoy a nice walk, bike ride or the water taxi will pick you at the marina dock and take you historic downtown. All the fun activities in Eastport are right in your back yard. Come live and enjoy this wonderful waterfront lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A have any available units?
7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A have?
Some of 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A currently offering any rent specials?
7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A pet-friendly?
No, 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A offer parking?
Yes, 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A offers parking.
Does 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A have a pool?
Yes, 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A has a pool.
Does 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A have accessible units?
No, 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A does not have accessible units.
Does 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College