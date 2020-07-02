7 SPA CREEK LNDG #A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool racquetball court

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous and spacious end unit terrace condo in Shearwater. 2100+ sq. ft with wall-to-wall windows and sunny southern exposure. Open floor plan. Sun-drenched condo with quiet, serene, relaxing views of Spa Creek from your private 40ft balcony deck. Private entrance surrounded by delightful garden brick patio for outdoor dining and entertaining . Beautiful hardwoods/laminate floors in the expansive Living Room w/wood burning fireplace. Dining Room with hardwood flooring and awesome water views. Eat in gourmet kitchen with Induction Cooking, Pantry, Wine frig, and Instant Hot Water. Master Bedroom suite with Brazilian cherry hardwoods + high ceilings and access to your private deck. Lots of great closet space. Master bath with separate soaking tub. Spacious laundry room with room for storage, additional storage bin + storage on outside deck. Concrete slab and steel construction. Condo freshly painted. Condo fee includes water, sewer, unlimited parking, trash, and snow removal. Shearwater amenities offer waterfront pool with grill area, pickle ball , tennis, racquetball, kayak and dinghy rack/storage, optional deep water slip marina with oyster shell walking paths all within a Gated community. Enjoy a nice walk, bike ride or the water taxi will pick you at the marina dock and take you historic downtown. All the fun activities in Eastport are right in your back yard. Come live and enjoy this wonderful waterfront lifestyle.