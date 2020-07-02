Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

7 Mizzen Court Available 05/15/20 Spacious 2 Master Suite TH in Annapolis!!! - Great townhouse with 2 master suites! Newer flooring. Wood burning fireplace with patio out back. Close to Eastport and Downtown Annapolis! Community Pool. Pets considered case by case.



(RLNE5683312)