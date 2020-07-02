7 Mizzen Court Available 05/15/20 Spacious 2 Master Suite TH in Annapolis!!! - Great townhouse with 2 master suites! Newer flooring. Wood burning fireplace with patio out back. Close to Eastport and Downtown Annapolis! Community Pool. Pets considered case by case.
(RLNE5683312)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Mizzen Court have any available units?
7 Mizzen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Mizzen Court have?
Some of 7 Mizzen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Mizzen Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Mizzen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Mizzen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Mizzen Court is pet friendly.
Does 7 Mizzen Court offer parking?
No, 7 Mizzen Court does not offer parking.
Does 7 Mizzen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Mizzen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Mizzen Court have a pool?
Yes, 7 Mizzen Court has a pool.
Does 7 Mizzen Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Mizzen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Mizzen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Mizzen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
