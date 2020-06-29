All apartments in Annapolis
50 MARYLAND AVENUE
50 MARYLAND AVENUE

50 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

50 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
52-B Maryland AveDowntown Historic Annapolis HUGE!! 2 Bedroom Unit. Entire Third Floor of multi-unit building (w/ 2 commercial spaces on 1st floor and 2 rental apartments). Recently upgraded unit with newer Paint and Kitchen Floor. Open Kitchen, living room/dining combo. High 11' cathedral ceilings through-out. 2 Bedrooms. Cats accepted case by case, add $25 per month pet rent.**Unit does not have a Washer/Dryer (Laundromat is on Maryland Ave). There is no on-site parking, available.**Sorry Landlord will not accept groups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 MARYLAND AVENUE have any available units?
50 MARYLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 MARYLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 50 MARYLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 MARYLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
50 MARYLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 MARYLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 MARYLAND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 50 MARYLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 50 MARYLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 50 MARYLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 MARYLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 MARYLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 50 MARYLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 50 MARYLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 50 MARYLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 50 MARYLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 MARYLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
