50 MARYLAND AVENUE

Amenities
52-B Maryland AveDowntown Historic Annapolis HUGE!! 2 Bedroom Unit. Entire Third Floor of multi-unit building (w/ 2 commercial spaces on 1st floor and 2 rental apartments). Recently upgraded unit with newer Paint and Kitchen Floor. Open Kitchen, living room/dining combo. High 11' cathedral ceilings through-out. 2 Bedrooms. Cats accepted case by case, add $25 per month pet rent.**Unit does not have a Washer/Dryer (Laundromat is on Maryland Ave). There is no on-site parking, available.**Sorry Landlord will not accept groups.