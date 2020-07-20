50 GREYSTONE CT #K

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

PLEASE GO TO LONG AND FOSTER.COM PUT IN ADDRESS AND CLICK ON "APPLY HERE" FOR APPLICATION**$50 FEE**Beautiful Top Level Condo**Large Open Living Area**Bright Master Bedroom w/Full Bath Attached**Pool in Walking Distance**Close to Annapolis and Other Area Restaurants**