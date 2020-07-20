PLEASE GO TO LONG AND FOSTER.COM PUT IN ADDRESS AND CLICK ON "APPLY HERE" FOR APPLICATION**$50 FEE**Beautiful Top Level Condo**Large Open Living Area**Bright Master Bedroom w/Full Bath Attached**Pool in Walking Distance**Close to Annapolis and Other Area Restaurants**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 GREYSTONE CT #K have any available units?
50 GREYSTONE CT #K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 GREYSTONE CT #K have?
Some of 50 GREYSTONE CT #K's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 GREYSTONE CT #K currently offering any rent specials?
50 GREYSTONE CT #K is not currently offering any rent specials.