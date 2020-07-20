All apartments in Annapolis

50 GREYSTONE CT #K
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:43 AM

50 GREYSTONE CT #K

50 Greystone Court · No Longer Available
Location

50 Greystone Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
PLEASE GO TO LONG AND FOSTER.COM PUT IN ADDRESS AND CLICK ON "APPLY HERE" FOR APPLICATION**$50 FEE**Beautiful Top Level Condo**Large Open Living Area**Bright Master Bedroom w/Full Bath Attached**Pool in Walking Distance**Close to Annapolis and Other Area Restaurants**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

