All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4

38 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

38 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 Available 11/10/19 Studio Apartment, Maryland Ave, Annapolis - Beautifully renovated studio apartment,one bath.

Central heat/air. Electric, heat/central air, water/trash included in rent.

Very spacious with great windows for natural lighting and pleasing interior brick wall design.

Secure building. 2 blocks from Naval Academy.

Walking distance to many unique shops and eateries!

Available November 10, 2019

No pets, no smoking
1250.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3809185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 have any available units?
38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
Is 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 currently offering any rent specials?
38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 pet-friendly?
No, 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 offer parking?
No, 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 does not offer parking.
Does 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 have a pool?
No, 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 does not have a pool.
Does 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 have accessible units?
No, 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 Maryland Avenue Apartment #4 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College