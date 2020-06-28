302 CHESAPEAKE AVENUE

Live the Eastport Peninsula Lifestyle! Walk to restaurants, shops, downtown Annapolis. Main level has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Oversized basement with half bath. Large yard. Off-street parking area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
