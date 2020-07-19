300 Hilltop Lane Unit I

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool some paid utils

Annapolis City Living. - Spacious 3rd floor condo 2 beds, 2 Bath with a fantastic loft space that has multiple uses. Covered balcony off of the living room. This unit features an eat in kitchen and a dining area. Roomy MBR with a master bath.



Efficient use of space in this condo which is located on the 3rd floor giving you plenty of privacy. The loft adds about 200 square feet to the unit with vaulted ceilings that open up the space.



Property has an

Updated Kitchen

Pool and outdoor common areas for family gatherings.

Close to Downtown

Quiet community

Conveniently located off of Hilltop across the the street from Truxton Rec Center.

City living in a convenient location.

HOA fee and water included



https://www.google.com/maps/place/North+Green+Condominiums/@38.962162,-76.5079927,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b7f68974994aab:0xc8cd6a46acbbc0fd!8m2!3d38.962162!4d-76.505804?hl=en&authuser=0



https://keyrenter037.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=200e99ba-3e12-45a9-b8cd-06eff27a195f&source=Website



(RLNE4499273)