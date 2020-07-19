All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 Hilltop Lane Unit I

300 Hilltop Ln · No Longer Available
Location

300 Hilltop Ln, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Annapolis City Living. - Spacious 3rd floor condo 2 beds, 2 Bath with a fantastic loft space that has multiple uses. Covered balcony off of the living room. This unit features an eat in kitchen and a dining area. Roomy MBR with a master bath.

Efficient use of space in this condo which is located on the 3rd floor giving you plenty of privacy. The loft adds about 200 square feet to the unit with vaulted ceilings that open up the space.

Property has an
Updated Kitchen
Pool and outdoor common areas for family gatherings.
Close to Downtown
Quiet community
Conveniently located off of Hilltop across the the street from Truxton Rec Center.
City living in a convenient location.
HOA fee and water included

https://www.google.com/maps/place/North+Green+Condominiums/@38.962162,-76.5079927,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b7f68974994aab:0xc8cd6a46acbbc0fd!8m2!3d38.962162!4d-76.505804?hl=en&authuser=0

https://keyrenter037.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=200e99ba-3e12-45a9-b8cd-06eff27a195f&source=Website

(RLNE4499273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I have any available units?
300 Hilltop Lane Unit I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I have?
Some of 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
300 Hilltop Lane Unit I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I is pet friendly.
Does 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I offer parking?
No, 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I does not offer parking.
Does 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I have a pool?
Yes, 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I has a pool.
Does 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I have accessible units?
No, 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Hilltop Lane Unit I does not have units with dishwashers.
