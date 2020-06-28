Rent Calculator
All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE.
30 WOODLAWN AVENUE
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM
1 of 1
30 WOODLAWN AVENUE
30 Woodlawn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
30 Woodlawn Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have any available units?
30 WOODLAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Annapolis, MD
.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Annapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
30 WOODLAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Annapolis
.
Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
