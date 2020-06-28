All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

30 WOODLAWN AVENUE

30 Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30 Woodlawn Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have any available units?
30 WOODLAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
30 WOODLAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 WOODLAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
