3 Highland Ave
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:17 AM

3 Highland Ave

3 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3 Highland Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Great little cape cod/bungalow in Eastport. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Recently repainted and floors re-done. Really an utterly charming home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Highland Ave have any available units?
3 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
Is 3 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 3 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 3 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Highland Ave has units with air conditioning.

