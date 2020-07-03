Rent Calculator
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:17 AM
3 Highland Ave
3 Highland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3 Highland Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Great little cape cod/bungalow in Eastport. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Recently repainted and floors re-done. Really an utterly charming home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Highland Ave have any available units?
3 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Annapolis, MD
.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
Annapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 3 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 3 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Highland Ave has units with air conditioning.
Anne Arundel County Apartments
