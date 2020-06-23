Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape Cod located on a quiet street in Homewood. 1st Floor Master Bedroom and Bath with 2 bedrooms upstairs. Detached garage and off street parking. Credit report required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 GLEN AVENUE have any available units?
24 GLEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 24 GLEN AVENUE have?
Some of 24 GLEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 GLEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
24 GLEN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.