24 GLEN AVENUE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

24 GLEN AVENUE

24 Glen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24 Glen Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape Cod located on a quiet street in Homewood. 1st Floor Master Bedroom and Bath with 2 bedrooms upstairs. Detached garage and off street parking. Credit report required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 GLEN AVENUE have any available units?
24 GLEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 24 GLEN AVENUE have?
Some of 24 GLEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 GLEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
24 GLEN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 GLEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 24 GLEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 24 GLEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 24 GLEN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 24 GLEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 GLEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 GLEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 24 GLEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 24 GLEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 24 GLEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 24 GLEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 GLEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 GLEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 GLEN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
