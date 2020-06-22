All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

220 GROSS AVENUE

220 Gross Avenue
Location

220 Gross Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 master bedrooms, 3.5 baths, soft close kitchen cabinets, Granite counters!!! Plenty of parking off street, Harwood floors on main common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Cute Back yard! 1 Car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 GROSS AVENUE have any available units?
220 GROSS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
Is 220 GROSS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
220 GROSS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 GROSS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 220 GROSS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 220 GROSS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 220 GROSS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 220 GROSS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 GROSS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 GROSS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 220 GROSS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 220 GROSS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 220 GROSS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 220 GROSS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 GROSS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 GROSS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 GROSS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
