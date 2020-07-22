21 GENTRY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE NOW! Light-filled three level end unit townhome. Great location. Walk to shops and restaurants and just a short drive to the Historic District. Wonderfully updated throughout. Modern Kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Spacious deck overlooks green space. Community pool. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.