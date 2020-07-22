All apartments in Annapolis
21 GENTRY COURT

21 Gentry Court · No Longer Available
Location

21 Gentry Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
AVAILABLE NOW! Light-filled three level end unit townhome. Great location. Walk to shops and restaurants and just a short drive to the Historic District. Wonderfully updated throughout. Modern Kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Spacious deck overlooks green space. Community pool. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 GENTRY COURT have any available units?
21 GENTRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 GENTRY COURT have?
Some of 21 GENTRY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 GENTRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21 GENTRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 GENTRY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21 GENTRY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 21 GENTRY COURT offer parking?
No, 21 GENTRY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 21 GENTRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 GENTRY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 GENTRY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 21 GENTRY COURT has a pool.
Does 21 GENTRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 21 GENTRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21 GENTRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 GENTRY COURT has units with dishwashers.
