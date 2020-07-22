AVAILABLE NOW! Light-filled three level end unit townhome. Great location. Walk to shops and restaurants and just a short drive to the Historic District. Wonderfully updated throughout. Modern Kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Spacious deck overlooks green space. Community pool. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 21 GENTRY COURT have?
Some of 21 GENTRY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
