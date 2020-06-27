All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 20 WINSLOW CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
20 WINSLOW CT
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:25 AM

20 WINSLOW CT

20 Winslow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20 Winslow Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gleaming new floors and appliances in 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, end unitTH w/bsmt near Rec Center. No vouchers. Credit score of 650 or higher. $40 online background/credit check for tenants over 18 years of age. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 WINSLOW CT have any available units?
20 WINSLOW CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 WINSLOW CT have?
Some of 20 WINSLOW CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 WINSLOW CT currently offering any rent specials?
20 WINSLOW CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 WINSLOW CT pet-friendly?
No, 20 WINSLOW CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 20 WINSLOW CT offer parking?
No, 20 WINSLOW CT does not offer parking.
Does 20 WINSLOW CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 WINSLOW CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 WINSLOW CT have a pool?
No, 20 WINSLOW CT does not have a pool.
Does 20 WINSLOW CT have accessible units?
No, 20 WINSLOW CT does not have accessible units.
Does 20 WINSLOW CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 WINSLOW CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College