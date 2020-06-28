All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM

1989 REIDSVILLE STREET

1989 Reidsville Street · No Longer Available
Location

1989 Reidsville Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
carpet
Location Location Location In the heart of Parole Close to 97/50 Interstate Beautiful Rancher Granite Counters Oak Cabinets Washer Dryer Central H VAC Hardwood and Carpet Nice size Rooms. Large Size Backyard with Large Deck for Entertaining Large storage shed Lot of options in this cute Rambler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET have any available units?
1989 REIDSVILLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET have?
Some of 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1989 REIDSVILLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET offers parking.
Does 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET have a pool?
No, 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1989 REIDSVILLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
