Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:42 PM

180 MAIN #C

180 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

180 Main St, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Clean Move-in ready Office Space available in Downtown Historic Annapolis. Minutes walk to State circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 MAIN #C have any available units?
180 MAIN #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
Is 180 MAIN #C currently offering any rent specials?
180 MAIN #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 MAIN #C pet-friendly?
No, 180 MAIN #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 180 MAIN #C offer parking?
Yes, 180 MAIN #C offers parking.
Does 180 MAIN #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 MAIN #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 MAIN #C have a pool?
No, 180 MAIN #C does not have a pool.
Does 180 MAIN #C have accessible units?
No, 180 MAIN #C does not have accessible units.
Does 180 MAIN #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 MAIN #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 MAIN #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 MAIN #C does not have units with air conditioning.
