Cute townhome right in the middle of downtown Annapolis. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is move in ready. Private fenced back yard. Two levels. Hardwood floors, freshly painted and cleaned. Easy application process.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 CATHEDRAL STREET have any available units?
18 CATHEDRAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
Is 18 CATHEDRAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
18 CATHEDRAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.