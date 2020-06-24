All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 18 CATHEDRAL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
18 CATHEDRAL STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

18 CATHEDRAL STREET

18 Cathedral Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18 Cathedral Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cute townhome right in the middle of downtown Annapolis. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is move in ready. Private fenced back yard. Two levels. Hardwood floors, freshly painted and cleaned. Easy application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 CATHEDRAL STREET have any available units?
18 CATHEDRAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
Is 18 CATHEDRAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
18 CATHEDRAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 CATHEDRAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 18 CATHEDRAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 18 CATHEDRAL STREET offer parking?
No, 18 CATHEDRAL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 18 CATHEDRAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 CATHEDRAL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 CATHEDRAL STREET have a pool?
No, 18 CATHEDRAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 18 CATHEDRAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 18 CATHEDRAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 18 CATHEDRAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 CATHEDRAL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 CATHEDRAL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 CATHEDRAL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College