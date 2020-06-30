All apartments in Annapolis
15 WINDWHISPER LN

15 Windwhisper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15 Windwhisper Lane, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
What a garden gem! You feel as though you are in the garden of Eden. Home features mature plantings that would cost thousands of dollars to replicate throughout. Recently painted contemporary style cedar home with architectural 40-year shingle new roof and gutters. Walk into a room with soaring open cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, hardwood floors and sliding glass doors that open to patio and garden. Garden is equipped with garden tool shed with new matching roof and patio pavers. First floor bedroom and full bath convenient for those challenged with stairs. Second floor boasts two large bedrooms. One bedroom currently being used as an office. The lower level finished family room along with fourth bedroom is perfect for guest and entertaining. Basement walk out, finished laundry area and loads of storage w/ shelving are just of few of the added features. Great community on quiet, street with white cement sidewalks, perfect for kids and pets. The community has a kayak launch area. Location! Location! A short bike ride to Quiet Waters Park. Five min drive into downtown Annapolis. Plus seller can accommodate any move in time. Partially furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 WINDWHISPER LN have any available units?
15 WINDWHISPER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 WINDWHISPER LN have?
Some of 15 WINDWHISPER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 WINDWHISPER LN currently offering any rent specials?
15 WINDWHISPER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 WINDWHISPER LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 WINDWHISPER LN is pet friendly.
Does 15 WINDWHISPER LN offer parking?
Yes, 15 WINDWHISPER LN offers parking.
Does 15 WINDWHISPER LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 WINDWHISPER LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 WINDWHISPER LN have a pool?
No, 15 WINDWHISPER LN does not have a pool.
Does 15 WINDWHISPER LN have accessible units?
No, 15 WINDWHISPER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 15 WINDWHISPER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 WINDWHISPER LN has units with dishwashers.

