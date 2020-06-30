15 WINDWHISPER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

What a garden gem! You feel as though you are in the garden of Eden. Home features mature plantings that would cost thousands of dollars to replicate throughout. Recently painted contemporary style cedar home with architectural 40-year shingle new roof and gutters. Walk into a room with soaring open cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, hardwood floors and sliding glass doors that open to patio and garden. Garden is equipped with garden tool shed with new matching roof and patio pavers. First floor bedroom and full bath convenient for those challenged with stairs. Second floor boasts two large bedrooms. One bedroom currently being used as an office. The lower level finished family room along with fourth bedroom is perfect for guest and entertaining. Basement walk out, finished laundry area and loads of storage w/ shelving are just of few of the added features. Great community on quiet, street with white cement sidewalks, perfect for kids and pets. The community has a kayak launch area. Location! Location! A short bike ride to Quiet Waters Park. Five min drive into downtown Annapolis. Plus seller can accommodate any move in time. Partially furnished