Annapolis, MD
147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE

147 Brightwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

147 Brightwater Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
move-in condition end unit townhouse 3 bedrooms upper level, additional bedroom lower level. 2 & 1/2 bathopen concept floor plan, exterior deck, 2 parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have any available units?
147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
Is 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

