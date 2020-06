Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment in downtown Annapolis. Kitchen just renovated with stainless steel appliances. Carpet replaced last year. Washer/dryer in unit. High ceilings. Quiet Building. Backyard with grill, bike rack and picnic table. Water, sewer, and trash included in rent. City of Annapolis street parking permit available with lease. Perfect location, walk to everything Annapolis has to offer.