1403 Corey Lane
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:01 PM

1403 Corey Lane

1403 Corey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Corey Lane, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This wonderful furnished 4 bedroom home is located in a very quiet, yet centrally, located part of Annapolis. Perfect for a family relocating, renovating or a team on assignment together.

Available for short term or temporary stays.

1st floor master bedroom with private bath. 2 living rooms on main level...one with a fireplace. 1 living room in basement.
Great kitchen overlooks the fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms upstairs share a hall bath. Oh....and did we mention the 2 car garage?
This furnished single family home is available for short term temporary rentals with a 2 month minimum. It has room for everyone to spread out. 3 living rooms. One off the kitchen for tv viewing and fireplace. One a bit more formal and also with a fireplace. One in the basement for the kids to hang out. 1st floor bedroom has a King bed with private bath. 3 more bedrooms upstairs with Queen, Queen and Single.

Very nice fenced back yard with grill. 2 car garage good for cars and/or storage. Very quiet neighborhood yet centrally located in Annapolis. Perfect for a family needing temporary housing or a team here on assignment. Pets are considered case by case. Full size washer/dryer in basement. Did we mention the 2 car garage which is perfect to store household goods if you are in between homes. K/Q/Q/S

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Corey Lane have any available units?
1403 Corey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 1403 Corey Lane have?
Some of 1403 Corey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Corey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Corey Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Corey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Corey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Corey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Corey Lane does offer parking.
Does 1403 Corey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 Corey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Corey Lane have a pool?
No, 1403 Corey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Corey Lane have accessible units?
No, 1403 Corey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Corey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Corey Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Corey Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1403 Corey Lane has units with air conditioning.
