1403 Corey Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This wonderful furnished 4 bedroom home is located in a very quiet, yet centrally, located part of Annapolis. Perfect for a family relocating, renovating or a team on assignment together.



Available for short term or temporary stays.



1st floor master bedroom with private bath. 2 living rooms on main level...one with a fireplace. 1 living room in basement.

Great kitchen overlooks the fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms upstairs share a hall bath. Oh....and did we mention the 2 car garage?

This furnished single family home is available for short term temporary rentals with a 2 month minimum. It has room for everyone to spread out. 3 living rooms. One off the kitchen for tv viewing and fireplace. One a bit more formal and also with a fireplace. One in the basement for the kids to hang out. 1st floor bedroom has a King bed with private bath. 3 more bedrooms upstairs with Queen, Queen and Single.



Very nice fenced back yard with grill. 2 car garage good for cars and/or storage. Very quiet neighborhood yet centrally located in Annapolis. Perfect for a family needing temporary housing or a team here on assignment. Pets are considered case by case. Full size washer/dryer in basement. Did we mention the 2 car garage which is perfect to store household goods if you are in between homes. K/Q/Q/S