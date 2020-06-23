Rent Calculator
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
140 GEORGETOWN ROAD
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
140 GEORGETOWN ROAD
140 Georgetown Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
140 Georgetown Road, Annapolis, MD 21403
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location with easy access to downtown and close shopping! Updated kitchen and open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD have any available units?
140 GEORGETOWN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Annapolis, MD
.
Is 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
140 GEORGETOWN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Annapolis
.
Does 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD offer parking?
No, 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD have a pool?
No, 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
