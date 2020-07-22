All apartments in Annapolis
Annapolis, MD
133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET

133 Prince George Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 Prince George Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
3rd floor fully furnished apartment in the Historic District of Annapolis. Steps away from the city dock and the US Naval Academy. Street parking permit available. Water and sewer included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have any available units?
133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have?
Some of 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET offer parking?
No, 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have a pool?
No, 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
