3rd floor fully furnished apartment in the Historic District of Annapolis. Steps away from the city dock and the US Naval Academy. Street parking permit available. Water and sewer included in monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have any available units?
133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET have?
Some of 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
133 PRINCE GEORGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.