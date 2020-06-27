Rent Calculator
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM
1300 LLOYD COURT
1300 Lloyd Court
No Longer Available
Location
1300 Lloyd Court, Annapolis, MD 21401
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous rental on a private court in Annapolis. Fantastic commuter location. Swimming pool included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1300 LLOYD COURT have any available units?
1300 LLOYD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Annapolis, MD
.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Annapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1300 LLOYD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1300 LLOYD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 LLOYD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1300 LLOYD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Annapolis
.
Does 1300 LLOYD COURT offer parking?
No, 1300 LLOYD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1300 LLOYD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 LLOYD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 LLOYD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1300 LLOYD COURT has a pool.
Does 1300 LLOYD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1300 LLOYD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 LLOYD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 LLOYD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 LLOYD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 LLOYD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
