All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 123 CATHEDRAL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
123 CATHEDRAL STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:33 AM

123 CATHEDRAL STREET

123 Cathedral Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 Cathedral Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Conveniently located between Murray Hill and Historic Annapolis, this first floor, one bedroom, one bath apartment within a 2 unit building is within walking distance to Main Street, Naval Academy, West Street and Academy Stadium. Apartment boasts high ceilings, wide plank wood floors, updated kitchen, 2 decorative fireplaces, central air, patio just outside of the kitchen and easy access to the basement where the laundry will be installed. Tenant is responsible for utilities and one half of the water bill. Parking is on street parking; however, there are municipal parking lots and garages nearby. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. June occupancy. Non smoking premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 CATHEDRAL STREET have any available units?
123 CATHEDRAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 CATHEDRAL STREET have?
Some of 123 CATHEDRAL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 CATHEDRAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
123 CATHEDRAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 CATHEDRAL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 CATHEDRAL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 123 CATHEDRAL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 123 CATHEDRAL STREET offers parking.
Does 123 CATHEDRAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 CATHEDRAL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 CATHEDRAL STREET have a pool?
No, 123 CATHEDRAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 123 CATHEDRAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 123 CATHEDRAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 123 CATHEDRAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 CATHEDRAL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College