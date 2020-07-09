123 CATHEDRAL STREET

Amenities

Conveniently located between Murray Hill and Historic Annapolis, this first floor, one bedroom, one bath apartment within a 2 unit building is within walking distance to Main Street, Naval Academy, West Street and Academy Stadium. Apartment boasts high ceilings, wide plank wood floors, updated kitchen, 2 decorative fireplaces, central air, patio just outside of the kitchen and easy access to the basement where the laundry will be installed. Tenant is responsible for utilities and one half of the water bill. Parking is on street parking; however, there are municipal parking lots and garages nearby. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. June occupancy. Non smoking premises.