Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

.... 947 SQ. FOOT , 1 ST FLOOR RENTAL.... APPLY FOR LIGHT RETAIL OR OFFICES UNDER WHAT THE CITY'S PM ZONING ALLOWS.. CHECK WITH CITY OF ANNAPOLIS FOR USE AND U&O PERMIT........tenant to pull building permit and u&o permit from city at tenant's expense. tenant to do any required construction by City of Annapolis at tenant's expense