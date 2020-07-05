All apartments in Annapolis
Annapolis, MD
1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT

1107 Cedar Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Annapolis
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

1107 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
A great place to call home. Wonderful three bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome. Neighborhood is very quiet and close to downtown Annapolis. Enjoy the pool next summer. Immediate occupancy available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have any available units?
1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
Is 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 CEDAR RIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

