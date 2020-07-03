All apartments in Annapolis
11 MOORING POINT COURT

11 Mooring Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

11 Mooring Point Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed 2 1/2 bath duplex ready for move in! Spacious deck off of living room backs to woods. 2 large bedrooms. Fully unfinished basement great for storage. Full appliances. Community facilities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 MOORING POINT COURT have any available units?
11 MOORING POINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 MOORING POINT COURT have?
Some of 11 MOORING POINT COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 MOORING POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11 MOORING POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 MOORING POINT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 MOORING POINT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 11 MOORING POINT COURT offer parking?
No, 11 MOORING POINT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11 MOORING POINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 MOORING POINT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 MOORING POINT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11 MOORING POINT COURT has a pool.
Does 11 MOORING POINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 11 MOORING POINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11 MOORING POINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 MOORING POINT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

