Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy and convenient! Life in Historic Annapolis. Walk to restaurants, shops and quay side, just steps away. The Naval Academy and St. Johns College are an easy stroll. Tastefully remodeled town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen and a special all weather sun room. Hardwood flooring with ceramic in the kitchen and baths and sun room. Central air...gas heat.