Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE

93 Great Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

93 Great Lake Drive, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403
Hillsmere Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Ranch style home situated minutes from the water! Kitchen with granite counter, stainless appliances and ceramic tile floor! Hardwood floors throughout upper level. Master bedroom with attached bath along with 2 other spacious bedroom with a hall bath. Living room with cozy fireplace. Dining room off kitchen perfect for family dinners. Lower level with huge rec room, full bath, laundry room & storage. Covered front porch, covered side porch and fenced in rear yard! Convenient location to schools, shopping and major highways. Optional community association fees for use of beach and marina area, pool membership, boat ramp key, marina slip, trailer boat storage & kayak rack.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
