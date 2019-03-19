93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE

Amenities
Ranch style home situated minutes from the water! Kitchen with granite counter, stainless appliances and ceramic tile floor! Hardwood floors throughout upper level. Master bedroom with attached bath along with 2 other spacious bedroom with a hall bath. Living room with cozy fireplace. Dining room off kitchen perfect for family dinners. Lower level with huge rec room, full bath, laundry room & storage. Covered front porch, covered side porch and fenced in rear yard! Convenient location to schools, shopping and major highways. Optional community association fees for use of beach and marina area, pool membership, boat ramp key, marina slip, trailer boat storage & kayak rack.