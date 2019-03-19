93 GREAT LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Ranch style home situated minutes from the water! Kitchen with granite counter, stainless appliances and ceramic tile floor! Hardwood floors throughout upper level. Master bedroom with attached bath along with 2 other spacious bedroom with a hall bath. Living room with cozy fireplace. Dining room off kitchen perfect for family dinners. Lower level with huge rec room, full bath, laundry room & storage. Covered front porch, covered side porch and fenced in rear yard! Convenient location to schools, shopping and major highways. Optional community association fees for use of beach and marina area, pool membership, boat ramp key, marina slip, trailer boat storage & kayak rack.