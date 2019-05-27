330 EDGEMERE DRIVE

Come see this adorable home in the heart of Hillsmere! Beautiful corner lot, and a quick walk to the local elementary school! Updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. Pellet stove keeps the house warm all winter!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
