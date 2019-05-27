All apartments in Annapolis Neck
Annapolis Neck, MD
330 EDGEMERE DRIVE
330 EDGEMERE DRIVE

330 Edgemere Drive · No Longer Available
Annapolis Neck
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

330 Edgemere Drive, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403
Hillsmere Shores

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this adorable home in the heart of Hillsmere! Beautiful corner lot, and a quick walk to the local elementary school! Updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. Pellet stove keeps the house warm all winter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE have any available units?
330 EDGEMERE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
Is 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
330 EDGEMERE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 EDGEMERE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
