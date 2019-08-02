100 HILLSMERE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location. large half-acre lot! Centrally located, close to everything in Annapolis. Beautiful 4 bedroom home. Newly finished wood floors. Huge master bedroom suite. Tons of family room. Solar panels make electricity inexpensive and are environmentally friendly, home has great flow and layout, nice back deck for entertaining. Fully fenced yard--great for dogs and kids. Just steps away from Quiet Waters Park with all of its walking and bike trails, playgrounds, dog parks, boat rentals on Harness Creek, ice skating rink in the winter. Close to Naval Academy and Eastport and Downtown Annapolis with all it has to offer! Do not miss out on this home. Come see it today!!