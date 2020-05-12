All apartments in Allegany County
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:35 AM

14001 bedford rd ne - 2r,

14001 Bedford Road Northeast · (201) 845-7300
Location

14001 Bedford Road Northeast, Allegany County, MD 21502

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$629

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Holiday Special! - No Application or Move-in Fee if moved in by June 2020.

Tips for MOVE-IN ---
**Virtual Tour & Self Showings Available**

Renovated Nice 1BR apartment in the Monte Vista Apartments on Bedford Road. New Look and Feel. Large Eat-In Kitchen, good size bedroom and tiled bathroom. On-site parking and laundry.

1BR apartment in Cumberland, MD - Available Now

*Renovated
*Balcony, deck (Special view)
*Air conditioning
*On-site laundry
*On-site parking
* Pet-Friendly
*Refrigerator
*Heat - electric
*Oven/range
*Quiet, remote and surrounded by nature

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

