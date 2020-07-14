All apartments in Adelphi
Home
/
Adelphi, MD
/
Delano
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Delano

1811 Metzerott Rd · (301) 812-4751
Location

1811 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD 20783

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Delano.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
carport
clubhouse
game room
internet access
pool table
Our beautiful apartment community at only 1.5 miles from the University of Maryland, College Park. We are conveniently located on the red shuttle line and close to transportation and shops. Price includes gas and water. W/ W carpeting, nice size kitchen, with dishwasher and attached microwave, washer and dryer in each apartment. A fitness center with a rest area, free covered parking, WIFI lounges, 24-hour monitoring, a game room with a pool table is also available for our residents. We offer a great terrace for our residents to enjoy spring and summer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per person
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot, covered parking, closed garage $50 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $35 a month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Delano have any available units?
Delano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does Delano have?
Some of Delano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Delano currently offering any rent specials?
Delano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Delano pet-friendly?
No, Delano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does Delano offer parking?
Yes, Delano offers parking.
Does Delano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Delano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Delano have a pool?
No, Delano does not have a pool.
Does Delano have accessible units?
No, Delano does not have accessible units.
Does Delano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Delano has units with dishwashers.
Does Delano have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Delano has units with air conditioning.

