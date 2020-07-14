Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage parking gym on-site laundry carport clubhouse game room internet access pool table

Our beautiful apartment community at only 1.5 miles from the University of Maryland, College Park. We are conveniently located on the red shuttle line and close to transportation and shops. Price includes gas and water. W/ W carpeting, nice size kitchen, with dishwasher and attached microwave, washer and dryer in each apartment. A fitness center with a rest area, free covered parking, WIFI lounges, 24-hour monitoring, a game room with a pool table is also available for our residents. We offer a great terrace for our residents to enjoy spring and summer.