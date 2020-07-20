Rent Calculator
All apartments in Adelphi
Find more places like 7925 24TH AVE.
7925 24TH AVE
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM
7925 24TH AVE
7925 24th Ave
No Longer Available
Location
7925 24th Ave, Adelphi, MD 20783
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7925 24TH AVE have any available units?
7925 24TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Adelphi, MD
.
Is 7925 24TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7925 24TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7925 24TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7925 24TH AVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Adelphi
.
Does 7925 24TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7925 24TH AVE offers parking.
Does 7925 24TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7925 24TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7925 24TH AVE have a pool?
No, 7925 24TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7925 24TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 7925 24TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7925 24TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7925 24TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7925 24TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7925 24TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
