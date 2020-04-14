All apartments in Adelphi
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1802 METZEROTT ROAD

1802 Metzerott Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

dishwasher
elevator
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom Condo. Freshly painted!! on ground level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 METZEROTT ROAD have any available units?
1802 METZEROTT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 1802 METZEROTT ROAD have?
Some of 1802 METZEROTT ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 METZEROTT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1802 METZEROTT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 METZEROTT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1802 METZEROTT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 1802 METZEROTT ROAD offer parking?
No, 1802 METZEROTT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1802 METZEROTT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 METZEROTT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 METZEROTT ROAD have a pool?
No, 1802 METZEROTT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1802 METZEROTT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1802 METZEROTT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 METZEROTT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 METZEROTT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 METZEROTT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 METZEROTT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

