Home
/
Accokeek, MD
/
72 FARMINGTON ROAD W
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

72 FARMINGTON ROAD W

72 Farmington Road West · No Longer Available
Location

72 Farmington Road West, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious colonial. In quiet neighborhood. Pet friendly. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large deck, wood burning stove and extra room in lower level. This one will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W have any available units?
72 FARMINGTON ROAD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W have?
Some of 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W currently offering any rent specials?
72 FARMINGTON ROAD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W is pet friendly.
Does 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W offer parking?
No, 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W does not offer parking.
Does 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W have a pool?
No, 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W does not have a pool.
Does 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W have accessible units?
No, 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W does not have accessible units.
Does 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 FARMINGTON ROAD W does not have units with air conditioning.

