715 FARMINGTON ROAD W
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM
715 FARMINGTON ROAD W
715 Farmington Road West
·
No Longer Available
Location
715 Farmington Road West, Accokeek, MD 20607
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice home freshly painted, new carpet, new windows. New Appliances. 5 bedroom 3 bathroom, rec room, living room, dining area. large shed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W have any available units?
715 FARMINGTON ROAD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Accokeek, MD
.
Is 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W currently offering any rent specials?
715 FARMINGTON ROAD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W pet-friendly?
No, 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Accokeek
.
Does 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W offer parking?
No, 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W does not offer parking.
Does 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W have a pool?
No, 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W does not have a pool.
Does 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W have accessible units?
No, 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W does not have accessible units.
Does 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 FARMINGTON ROAD W does not have units with air conditioning.
