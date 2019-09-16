All apartments in Accokeek
Home
/
Accokeek, MD
/
3203 WENDELLS LANE
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

3203 WENDELLS LANE

3203 Wendells Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Wendells Lane, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located on cul de sac. SMOKE & PET free home. Easy access to major commuter routes. Centrally located 10 minutes from National Harbor and Tangier outlets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 WENDELLS LANE have any available units?
3203 WENDELLS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 3203 WENDELLS LANE have?
Some of 3203 WENDELLS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 WENDELLS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3203 WENDELLS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 WENDELLS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3203 WENDELLS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3203 WENDELLS LANE offer parking?
No, 3203 WENDELLS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3203 WENDELLS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3203 WENDELLS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 WENDELLS LANE have a pool?
No, 3203 WENDELLS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3203 WENDELLS LANE have accessible units?
No, 3203 WENDELLS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 WENDELLS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 WENDELLS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 WENDELLS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 WENDELLS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
