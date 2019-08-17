Rent Calculator
Home
/
Accokeek, MD
/
2112 Medinah Ridge Rd
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2112 Medinah Ridge Rd
2112 Medinah Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Accokeek
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2112 Medinah Ridge Road, Accokeek, MD 20607
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Custom Rental Home - Property Id: 143240
Great single family home located in Accokeek Maryland.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143240p
Property Id 143240
(RLNE5064145)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd have any available units?
2112 Medinah Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Accokeek, MD
.
What amenities does 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd have?
Some of 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Medinah Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Medinah Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
