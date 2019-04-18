Beautiful newly renovated home. Walk in closest in master bedroom. Cozy & spacious living room. Large kitchen with SS appliances & granite counter tops. Separate dining room. Laundry room with front loading washer and dyer. Close to 210. New ceramic title in bathrooms. Back deck and fenced in backyard. Rent includes lawn maintenance & alarm. Owner uses shed behind garage. Strict no pets policy please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16005 DUSTY LN have any available units?
16005 DUSTY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 16005 DUSTY LN have?
Some of 16005 DUSTY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16005 DUSTY LN currently offering any rent specials?
16005 DUSTY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.