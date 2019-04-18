All apartments in Accokeek
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:44 AM

16005 DUSTY LN

16005 Dusty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16005 Dusty Lane, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful newly renovated home. Walk in closest in master bedroom. Cozy & spacious living room. Large kitchen with SS appliances & granite counter tops. Separate dining room. Laundry room with front loading washer and dyer. Close to 210. New ceramic title in bathrooms. Back deck and fenced in backyard. Rent includes lawn maintenance & alarm. Owner uses shed behind garage. Strict no pets policy please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16005 DUSTY LN have any available units?
16005 DUSTY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 16005 DUSTY LN have?
Some of 16005 DUSTY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16005 DUSTY LN currently offering any rent specials?
16005 DUSTY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16005 DUSTY LN pet-friendly?
No, 16005 DUSTY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Accokeek.
Does 16005 DUSTY LN offer parking?
Yes, 16005 DUSTY LN offers parking.
Does 16005 DUSTY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16005 DUSTY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16005 DUSTY LN have a pool?
No, 16005 DUSTY LN does not have a pool.
Does 16005 DUSTY LN have accessible units?
No, 16005 DUSTY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 16005 DUSTY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16005 DUSTY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 16005 DUSTY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 16005 DUSTY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
