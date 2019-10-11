1505 JILLIAN COURT

Amenities

Welcome to your home away from home! Great opportunity to lease this spacious, well maintained, 6 bedroom, oasis in over 2 acre serene cul de sac! This handsome property features: 2+ acres of privacy and serenity, almost 5,000 sq ft of total living space, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, fully finished basement with kitchenette (possible separate dwelling or in-law unit), fireplace, dual entry staircase, deck, patio, 3 car garage, owners suite with his and hers walk in closets, spacious bedrooms, study, plenty of storage, and more, all in convenient location. Convenient to major highway, and minutes to National Harbor/DC. Landscaping maintenance may be added for additional fee. A lot of property for the price.