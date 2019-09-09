Rent Calculator
14111 Port Town Rd
Last updated September 9 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 2
14111 Port Town Rd
14111 Port Town Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
14111 Port Town Road, Accokeek, MD 20607
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Currently renting Lower Level, Bedroom with Complete Bathroom, Utilities included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14111 Port Town Rd have any available units?
14111 Port Town Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Accokeek, MD
.
What amenities does 14111 Port Town Rd have?
Some of 14111 Port Town Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14111 Port Town Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14111 Port Town Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14111 Port Town Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14111 Port Town Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Accokeek
.
Does 14111 Port Town Rd offer parking?
No, 14111 Port Town Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14111 Port Town Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14111 Port Town Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14111 Port Town Rd have a pool?
Yes, 14111 Port Town Rd has a pool.
Does 14111 Port Town Rd have accessible units?
No, 14111 Port Town Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14111 Port Town Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14111 Port Town Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14111 Port Town Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14111 Port Town Rd has units with air conditioning.
