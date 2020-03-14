1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Majestic Brick Front Colonial with two story foyer and dual staircase, gourmet kitchen with large pantry and two story family room, 4 bdrms and 3 full baths with 4 extra rooms in basement, community pool, Call Glenda