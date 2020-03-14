All apartments in Accokeek
1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE
March 14 2020

1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE

1300 River Birch Place · No Longer Available
Location

1300 River Birch Place, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Majestic Brick Front Colonial with two story foyer and dual staircase, gourmet kitchen with large pantry and two story family room, 4 bdrms and 3 full baths with 4 extra rooms in basement, community pool, Call Glenda

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE have any available units?
1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE have?
Some of 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Accokeek.
Does 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE offer parking?
No, 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE has a pool.
Does 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
