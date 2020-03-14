Majestic Brick Front Colonial with two story foyer and dual staircase, gourmet kitchen with large pantry and two story family room, 4 bdrms and 3 full baths with 4 extra rooms in basement, community pool, Call Glenda
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE have any available units?
1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE have?
Some of 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 RIVER BIRCH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.