The Osprey
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

The Osprey

1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D · (410) 216-5507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503-1B · Avail. Oct 7

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 507-3B · Avail. Aug 13

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 402-3B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Osprey.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., yet a world away from the hustle and bustle of city life, The Osprey is surrounded by the beauty of nature. This Aberdeen community is a perfect mix of stylish, modern updates, and rich, historical charm, all in a welcoming park-like setting. Welcome home to The Osprey, where you can spread your wings and live your best life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Osprey have any available units?
The Osprey has 20 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does The Osprey have?
Some of The Osprey's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Osprey currently offering any rent specials?
The Osprey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Osprey pet-friendly?
Yes, The Osprey is pet friendly.
Does The Osprey offer parking?
Yes, The Osprey offers parking.
Does The Osprey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Osprey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Osprey have a pool?
Yes, The Osprey has a pool.
Does The Osprey have accessible units?
No, The Osprey does not have accessible units.
Does The Osprey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Osprey has units with dishwashers.
