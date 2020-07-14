Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool playground

Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., yet a world away from the hustle and bustle of city life, The Osprey is surrounded by the beauty of nature. This Aberdeen community is a perfect mix of stylish, modern updates, and rich, historical charm, all in a welcoming park-like setting. Welcome home to The Osprey, where you can spread your wings and live your best life!