Last updated October 20 2019 at 10:52 AM

715 Shirley Drive

715 Shirley Drive · (410) 273-9585
Location

715 Shirley Drive, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 715 Shirley Drive · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Aberdeen.
This property offers a large living room, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. Property also has a very large finished basement with possible bedroom/office, full size washer & dryer, large fenced in yard and a 1 car carport. Just seconds from APG. Close to 95, schools, shopping, and more! Must see! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Housing vouchers are accepted for this property on a case by case basis.

(RLNE1989067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Shirley Drive have any available units?
715 Shirley Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Shirley Drive have?
Some of 715 Shirley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Shirley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
715 Shirley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Shirley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Shirley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 715 Shirley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 715 Shirley Drive does offer parking.
Does 715 Shirley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Shirley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Shirley Drive have a pool?
No, 715 Shirley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 715 Shirley Drive have accessible units?
No, 715 Shirley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Shirley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Shirley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
