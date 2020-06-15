715 Shirley Drive

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Aberdeen.

This property offers a large living room, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. Property also has a very large finished basement with possible bedroom/office, full size washer & dryer, large fenced in yard and a 1 car carport. Just seconds from APG. Close to 95, schools, shopping, and more! Must see! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Housing vouchers are accepted for this property on a case by case basis.



